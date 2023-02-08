PANORAMA FC have announced their Western Premier League squad for the upcoming 2023, and have added several new faces into the side.
As the Goats look to try and make their way back to the WPL grand final this year they'll be aided by Alex Elliot and Jackson Fuda, who comes across from Barnstoneworth United FC.
Goats co-coach Ricky Guihot said it's exciting to see the Barnies pair make the switch.
"Alex and Jackson have come across from Barnies. They were looking for something a little bit different and I'd heard that they'd been trialling with other clubs, so I reached out to them," he said.
"I've had a previously relationship on the field with Jackson, having played with him and watching him play with Mariners. I didn't know Alex, though I'd seen him play with Barnies and thought he was quite a handy player.
"They were both happy to come on board. They're great signings considering that we'd lost Ossie [Brent Osborne] and a couple of other players from last year."
Elliot adds a central defensive option to the side while Fuda will be comfortable across several roles on the left side.
Panorama finalised their WPL squad after conducting trials on January 29 and February 2 and 5.
From those trials the Goats also welcomed back some familiar faces into the team after they had limited to no involvement in the previous season.
"There's a couple of returning faces as well. Jade Hadfield played for us not last year but the year before," Guihot said.
"Corey Adair is another who hasn't played for quite a few years but he's come back. He used to play for Bathurst '75 and then at Mariners. He's a bit of an older head who'll be great to have around a younger group.
"We get the likes of Jacob Soetens for a full season as well. He was only involved from half way onwards last year. He just had the arrival of a little bub, so he's matured a lot over the last few years.
"I also expect big things from Steve Long this year. I think he'll have a big season. It's a good squad with depth across the park."
Hadfield and Adair also prop up the Goats' defensive stocks.
It's a little earlier to say how much the changes to the Panorama lineup will affect their approach to the game.
However, Guihot said that those adjustments to the squad are sure to change up the team's tactics and strengths in 2023.
"It'll definitely be a different style of play to what we had last year though," he said.
"We played like that because of the heavier defensive side we had in those roles. We're now spread a bit better around the park this year so we'll definitely play a different style, but it's just about working out what that will be.
"We've got three trial games booked in over the next couple of months. We'll have a couple of inner-club games as well, no doubt, because we're working closely with the first grade squad as well."
Panorama FC officially began their WPL and Bathurst District Football first grade pre-season on Tuesday night.
The WPL season is set to begin on April 1, with a draw still to be released.
