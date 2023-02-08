COMPETITORS pushing themselves to the limit to clock the fastest one lap flier they can of Mount Panorama in October - you'll see it at the Bathurst 1000, but you can also do it yourself.
You can do it in Bathurst's second October great race, the Mount Panorama Punish.
It began as a "silly idea" from co-organisers Stephen Jackson and Jennifer Arnold in 2017 - reviving the chance for runners to compete on the iconic 6.213 kilometre circuit - and has grown to now attract international competitors.
As Arnold says: "It's the other great race".
"There's a lot of people that we know come up for both the Bathurst 1000 and the punish," she said.
"There are a lot of people who come up from that Picton-Camden area for the last three years now, they come up for the Bathurst 1000, camp up at the Mount and do the whole car racing thing, then a fortnight later come back for the punish."
The date for the 2023 Mount Panorama Punish has now been locked in for October 22 and Arnold is hoping to again attract a bumper field.
Last year Nowra's Harry McGill conquered the Mount in a punish record time of 20 minutes and 44 seconds.
He was also part of a record field.
While facing 174 metres of elevation gain, the chance to compete at the iconic race circuit is something that drew close to 1,000 runners.
That is the sort of number Arnold says the event will be restricted to again this year. It allows for all runners to enjoy the experience.
"We're limited as far as it's got to be something we can manage and everyone's experience is awesome," she said.
"That's the thing we love up the punish, people feel that they know us and they feel connected and part of it. We get to talk to, I wouldn't say everybody, but we talk to a lot of the runners and the people that are there over the course of the weekend.
"That's really important to us, that people feel connected to the punish and it's a really nice experience.
"So that's one aspect, but the main reason why we limit it is because it is something Stephen and I need to be able to manage.
"We have some fantastic volunteers and it's amazing to have their help, but we've got to manage on our own without a great big committee.
"We've also had people worried that because we have the king and queen cut off at the top, they're worried that if they're too far back in the pack they're going to miss out on the time.
"One woman said 'When I did the City to Surf it took me about 15 minutes to cross the line'. I said that I appreciated she was putting us in the same bucket as the City to Surf, but people get across the start line within a minute.
"But it's really exciting that people, in their minds, are viewing the punish the same way as other big events on the running calendar, it is a thrill, it's pretty good."
The reputation of the Mount Panorama Punish as a bucket list item for runners has grown rapidly in its short history.
But as Arnold and Jackson have discovered, many runners get hooked and have lined up to do a Bathurst hot lap more than once.
"There was a gentleman who spoke to Stephen last year and he said 'Look, being honest I thought this would be a one and done type event, I'd do it one time and that's it, tick it off the list and I don't need to come back'," Arnold said.
"But then he said 'I got goose bumps and my son got a bit teary as he was coming across the start line and looking at the grid positions on the ground and realising the enormity of the event'.
"He said that he couldn't wait to come back and try and get a faster time.
"So the venue itself is helping people to connect to the race."
Entries for the 2023 Mount Panorama Punish will go on sale soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.