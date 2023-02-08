Western Advocate
October date for the 2023 Mount Panorama Punish is locked in

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 8:00am
Mount Panorama Punish organisers Jenn Arnold and Stephen Jackson have been delighted to see their event grow. Picture by Alexander Grant

COMPETITORS pushing themselves to the limit to clock the fastest one lap flier they can of Mount Panorama in October - you'll see it at the Bathurst 1000, but you can also do it yourself.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

