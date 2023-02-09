LAST year they broke Lithgow hearts when they won a premiership together as Bathurst Panthers, but this year a trio of Large rugby league talents are going to hunt as part of a wolf pack.
Brothers Kevin (21) and Thomas (19) Large and their cousin Lachlan Large (20) have all made the move from Bathurst Panthers to Lithgow Workies for season 2023.
All three spent time learning the game as Panthers juniors. All three united for the first time as team-mates playing under 18s for the Bathurst club, and last season the Larges experienced Group 10 premiership glory together in reserve grade for the men in black.
It meant the switch from Panthers to Workies was not an easy decision.
For Kevin and Lachlan, it was a move they made due to their work commitments at the Ulan coal mines.
"Myself and Lachlan, it was around our work. We couldn't get across to Bathurst to make training which was our big problem and Workies said they'd train on a Friday," Kevin explained.
"So that ended up working out perfectly. We don't knock off work until 5pm Monday to Thursday and it's a two-hour drive to Bathurst from there, so we weren't going to make it to training.
"But we've got every Friday off and Workies were already training Friday and were happy for us to come down. So the big contributing factor was work for us.
"It wasn't an easy decision at all, we all messaged Jake [Betts, Panthers first grade coach] and he was really good about it. He understood our circumstances and couldn't have been better about it."
Once his older brother and cousin made the switch, Thomas said the lure of playing alongside them once again was too strong to resist.
"I decided by myself, it was a bit hard to turn away the possibility of playing first grade with the two of them, make it the trio," he said.
"I'd been with Panthers for awhile. I left Lithgow at around under 11s, I had a stint at Kandos in under 12s, then went over to Bathurst for under 13s and I pretty much played up an age group the whole time I was there.
"Bettsy [Jake Betts] was my coach for under 14s, 15s, 16s and I stepped up and played two years above in under 18s.
"I enjoyed playing with Panthers, but when it's family it is a bit hard to turn away from that."
Playing with his brother and cousin in last year's premiership winning reserve grade side for Panthers is a memory that Thomas will long treasure.
While Kevin and Lachlan ripped in as part of the front row in the grand final, hooker Thomas scored an important first half try to help Panthers on the way to a 30-18 win over Lithgow.
"It's right up there that try, I'd probably not scored for the last couple of years until that point. I was cheering," he recalled
"I don't really look at that type of stuff, but I saw that gap, I thought 'It's a grand final and I'm going for it'."
The trio also went on to win the Western Premiers Challenge against Group 11 reserve grade champions Dubbo CYMS, this time Kevin being amongst the try scorers in a 29-24 triumph.
"Last year it was the first time we'd won a comp together, it was pretty special," Kevin said.
"I came across to Panthers in under 14s, I left Lithgow Storm to come across.
"When we have to play Panthers [this year] there'll be mixed emotions to be honest. At the end of the day we're going there to try and do a job for Lithgow and that's to win games, but it's going to be hard to come back to Carrington Park and not be in the sheds with all them other boys pulling on a Panthers jersey."
Just like his cousins, Lachlan has had plenty of fond memories during his years with Panthers.
But he's also now committed to helping Lithgow find success and he hopes to do it as part of their first grade side in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"Me and Thomas started at Portland and then went to Lithgow. I left there the same as Kevin, under 14s, but I went to Mudgee and played 15s there," he said.
"Then I went across to Bathurst in 16s where I stayed. I played 18s where we played in the grand final and got beaten by Pat's.
"After that I had a year off, then I came back for reggies last year and we won the comp.
"But we were looking for a change, a new start in footy. A new team, a new year.
"We just want to try and cement a spot in the first grade team and play week-in, week-out. It's good playing with family too because we all know what we're thinking, it's easier to run off each other."
While Lithgow had its struggles in last year's inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership, the Larges are optimistic that they can be part of a 2023 side which proves more competitive.
"They're a very young side, which is a good thing, and we've got a couple of older heads in Keelan Bresac and Jack Sullivan that bring a good range of knowledge and experience and help us out," Kevin said.
The Larges are now eagerly anticipating making their senior debut at a club they previously represented as juniors.
At this stage it could come in a pre-season trial the first weekend of March, or at the Bathurst Panthers Knockout on March 10-11.
