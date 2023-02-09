Western Advocate
Kevin, Thomas and Lachlan Large make the switch from Bathurst Panthers to Lithgow Workies

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Brothers Kevin and Thomas Large plus cousin Lachlan Large played together as Panthers last season, but in 2023 they'll be lining up for Lithgow Workies. Pictures supplied

LAST year they broke Lithgow hearts when they won a premiership together as Bathurst Panthers, but this year a trio of Large rugby league talents are going to hunt as part of a wolf pack.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

