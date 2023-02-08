First it was the Bathurst Cup setting records and now it's the Proctor Park Challenge's turn, with a record number of teams entered for the 25th edition of the pre-season girls tournament.
An incredible 121 teams will contest the 2023 Proctor Park Challenge on February 11-12, up from the previous best of 97 set the previous year.
Teams will travel from Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, the South Coast, Albury and the Central West, competing across under 12s, 14s, 15s, 16s and 17s.
Bathurst will be represented in the under 12s, 14s and 15s.
Football NSW Development Manager Regional Andrew Fearnley said it's great to see so many regional teams involved in this year's tournament.
"The Proctor Park Challenge continues to grow both in numbers, and in our support for the tournament," he said.
"A record 121 teams will compete from across varying levels within Football NSW, Northern NSW Football and Capital Football.
"We are also adding value with an emphasis on coach development opportunities with Young Matildas' coach Leah Blayney attending, and myself running a Talent ID Workshop.
"It is a great highlight to see so many regional teams involved amongst a growing number of teams wanting to be involved in such a fantastic event."
Bathurst District Football President Peter Scott is pleased to welcome so many teams to Proctor Park and Police Paddock.
"The Proctor Park Challenge is one of the best annual football competitions in NSW, and clubs are always keen to come out and play in Bathurst," he said.
"We're extremely thankful for the work Bathurst Regional Council has done at our football complex over the years, which has transformed it into the leading football complex west of the Blue Mountains."
Scott also praised the Bathurst District Football committee, who have put in tireless hours over the summer to help prepare for the Bathurst Cup.
"Without the service of our volunteers, this competition would not be possible," he said.
"We have a great team at Bathurst District Football and we're looking forward to a successful 2023 season."
The first games will kick-off at 7.10am on Saturday morning, running right through to the final game at 5.50pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.