Man promises to 'be a good boy' after he was caught with knives in his car

TWO KNIVES, an apple and a search by police has brought a 50-year-old man before court, who told a magistrate he'll "try to be a good boy" from now on.
Marcus Eric Rewes of Harris Road, Oberon, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 to having knives in public.
Police said they were patrolling the West Bathurst area about 5pm on December 19 last year when they saw Rewes leaving what police described as a "well known drug location" on Suttor Street, court documents reveal.
Rewes looked at the police car and turned his head to hide his face as he approached his white Holden Commodore. He opened the door to his vehicle, looked at the police once more, then closed it and walked back to the house.
Approximately five minutes later, police said they saw Rewes driving the vehicle on Larson Street and stopped him.
The court heard Rewes was informed by officers he and the vehicle would be subject to a search before he was asked if he had anything to declare.
"There's a couple of knives I use to peel apples," Rewes said.
Police said they found two knives with black handles and eight centimeter blades.
During sentencing in open court, a self-represented Rewes told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis he had the knives in his car because he eats a lot of fruit and needs them to cut the produce.
"They weren't there to hurt anyone," Rewes said.
"I'll try to be a good boy and stay out of trouble."
"Please do," Magistrate Ellis replied.
Magistrate Ellis found the charge proven and dismissed Rewes with no penalty.
