Western Advocate
Court

Marcus Eric Rewes, 50, appears before Bathurst Local Court after he was caught by police with knives in his car

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man promises to 'be a good boy' after he was caught with knives in his car

TWO KNIVES, an apple and a search by police has brought a 50-year-old man before court, who told a magistrate he'll "try to be a good boy" from now on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.