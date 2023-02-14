Western Advocate
Harpreet Singh, 37, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after he was caught by police behind the wheel

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who claimed he didn't know he was disqualified, despite being in court to receive the sentence, has lost his licence for even longer.

