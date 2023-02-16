THE Central West Women's Health Centre has praised the governments decision to introduce ten days of paid family and domestic violence leave.
As of February first, employees of non-small businesses can access this leave within a 12-month period, with the leave to be introduced to employees of small businesses on August first.
This comes after the governments former policy, which allowed five days of unpaid leave in a 12-month period.
Senior generalist counsellor and victim services counsellor for Central West Women's Health Centre Lorraine Murphy said the new policy is not only beneficial as it allows the opportunity for paid leave, but has also taken careful measures to safeguard those accessing the leave.
"The leave is paid, and they've gone to the trouble of ensuring that it doesn't appear on payslips, and that's really good, because when trying to get tenancy ... you provide proof of income, and if they see domestic violence, they may get a bit wary of that," she said.
"It can also reduce the risk, because if a partner has access to that information, then they would be worrying about where they were if they had leave which they weren't aware of."
The option for paid leave is also beneficial for those experiencing domestic and family violence, as financial issues are frequently cited as reasons in which people have difficulty leaving situations.
"Finances are often manipulated in those relationships, and it can happen for men too," Ms Murphy said.
"I think this is a really good opportunity to actually have paid leave, because prior to this, they had five days unpaid leave with the national system, and that could exacerbate the financial situation."
Another benefit of the new leave is that it does not have to be taken in bulk.
Those needing to utilise the leave are able to take it incrementally.
"It's ten days leave and it's specified that it's for the purpose of attending appointments ... and it's intermittent, so it could be for a court hearing, for seeking housing, for leaving, for moving," Ms Murphy said.
The leave, however, is unable to be taken for any emotional impacts of domestic and family leave, and personal leave is still required to be used in these instances.
And, when utilising the leave, a submission of proof is required, whether it be in the form of a confirmation text message, a letter from a solicitor or even an appointment card.
Though the leave can be taken either incrementally or in bulk, it is not cumulative, and those in need of the leave are not required to build up the hours over time.
The ten days leave resets at the beginning of each financial year, or at the 12-month mark of employment.
It's something that Ms Murphy believes will encourage people to make use of the leave, as opposed to feeling guilted or shamed into silence.
"I think the government has been really thoughtful in regards to this," she said.
"It's time that women stop being shamed by the fact that they are victims of, often patriarchal abuse, and if this is your reality ... It's not your shame, it's their shame, the perpetrators shame."
