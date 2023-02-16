Western Advocate

Central West Women's Health Centre praise the governments new paid domestic violence leave

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Women's Health Centre senior generalist counsellor and victim services counsellor Lorraine Murphy is very impressed with the introduction of ten days paid family and domestic violence leave. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE Central West Women's Health Centre has praised the governments decision to introduce ten days of paid family and domestic violence leave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.