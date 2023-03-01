CERVICAL screening has just become a whole lot easier, with the option for samples to be self-collected.
It's an option that allows women to breathe a sigh of relief, as gone are the days of being told to lie down and make yourself comfortable in the doctors office, only to experience something inherently uncomfortable.
Now, patients requiring a cervical screening are given the option to collect a sample themselves.
And, instead of the sample requiring a collection of cells from the cervix, it can be done via a collection of cells from the vaginal walls.
Though the process now only requires a sample collection from the vagina, the test is still designed to check for the presence of human pappilomavirus (HPV), a common infection that causes almost all cervical cancers.
Not only does the process significantly reduce the pain and discomfort that can be felt through a traditional cervical screening, according to centre manager at Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC) Karen Boyd, it increases the likelihood that vulnerable women will utilise the life-saving service.
"The positives around this, is often we see women who have experienced sexual assault, or domestic violence, or have experienced trauma, they may find this a really traumatic process, so having the self examination is a much better option," she said.
Though the self examination process allows females the opportunity to collect in the comfort of their own homes, those wanting access to the collection items are still required to see a medical professional.
One option to collect these items includes the monthly women's health clinic held at the centre.
"Women can come along, and will be guided through the process if they would like to do the self examination, so they will be guided through the process with the women's health nurse," Ms Boyd said.
Once a sample is collected, it is required to be sent away for testing, with the results being returned to the designated health provider.
"If the results come back and you have a positive reading, then you would be asked to come back in and have a more in-depth examination," Ms Boyd said.
Due to the possibility of women having to return to a health provider, Ms Boyd said that the CWWHC has sourced a specifically designed medical bed, to ensure the process is as comfortable and pain-free as possible.
The service is recommended to women between the ages of 25 and 74, and have had any type of sexual contact.
It is also recommended to those age groups regardless of their vaccination status, level of sexual activity, or symptom status.
