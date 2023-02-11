THE Bathurst 12 Hour brought over 50,000 spectators to Mount Panorama over the weekend, with motorsport fans from near and far travelling to the city to be part of the action.
While the main race didn't take place until Sunday, February 5, there were a number of lead up events that took place during the week that added to the excitement, including Track to Town and driver signings.
The weekend saw record crowds, a record lap and a record distance scored.
The 12 Hour champion for 2023, Jules Gounon - driving the SunEnergy1 Mercedes - put his name in the history books, becoming the first driver to win three 12 Hour events in a row.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the event and captured some of the fans' smiling faces as they enjoyed the action.
