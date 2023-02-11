Western Advocate
Photos

The Bathurst 12 Hour brought people from far and wide to Mount Panorama

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 11 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
THE Bathurst 12 Hour brought over 50,000 spectators to Mount Panorama over the weekend, with motorsport fans from near and far travelling to the city to be part of the action.

