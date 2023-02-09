THE triple century has arrived for Anthony Frisby after he first found success on the harness racing scene more than 14 years ago.
The Bathurst driver brought up his 300th career victory at last week's Bathurst meeting when he cruised home with Our Sunset Delight.
Frisby's time in the winner's circle began back in 2008 with Franco Harvard, which was his first ever drive on the horse, and has gone on to enjoy a great career in the driver's seat.
His 300 wins include success in some of the state's biggest events, including a pair of Group 1 Free For All victories with Our Uncle Sam.
Frisby had an idea he was drawing close to the 300 mark prior to Wednesday's result but was pleasantly surprised to learn he'd made it.
"It's great getting it done. It was a good win," he said.
"I did know I was thereabouts, but didn't take too much notice. It's just great to get that one done.
"It was good to do it on a nice horse."
Following on from last week's victory Frisby didn't have to wait much longer for win number 301.
That came in Wednesday night's meeting at Parkes, where he won the last race of the night with Our Uncle Nev.
Our Uncle Nev ($1.50) justified his short price with a comfortable win in the Parkes Leagues Club 3YO Maiden Pace (1,660m), beating Speedy Sport ($10, Graham Betts) and Shez A Warrior ($41, Doug Hewitt) by 15 metres.
It's tough for Frisby to get a clear outlook on the Sportswriter gelding's short term future but he likes what he's seen so far.
"He did it really easy. He had a nice first half and did it really well. I wasn't too sure how he'd handle the track but he was good with it," he said.
"He hit the line really strongly. I couldn't be happier with him.
"We're not too sure what he'll do with him just yet. He is starting to do a few things wrong, and we honestly haven't had too much of a look at what we'll do. He's more of a week by week thing."
