Broken door and hole in wall the destruction two men left behind after an argument with a woman

TWO MEN who punched walls and broke doors after a fight with a woman have told the court they are taking steps to rehabilitate.
Aaron Logan, 29, of Forrest Place, Bathurst, and Steven Porter, 30, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst, were convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 after they each pleaded guilty to one count of damaging property.
Police documents tendered for sentence reveal Logan was with the victim - who was asleep at the time - in a home on Bessie Street in West Bathurst about 12.15pm before an argument between the pair broke out.
Porter, who was also in the house, heard the commotion between Logan and the victim, and went and joined the fight.
The court heard Logan, while in the living room, punched a hole in the wall, which caused $100 worth of damage.
Logan then went to leave with Porter, who - as he was walking out of the house - punched the screen door and bent it, which left the door in need of replacing at a cost of $200.
After receiving a call from the victim, police said they went to the address about 1pm on the same day and spoke with her, who gave a version of events and showed police where the damage, made by Logan and Porter, was.
Police then went to a residence on Commonwealth Street and spoke with Logan and Porter. The court was told Logan said the victim "just wouldn't leave me alone".
During sentencing, both Logan and Porter - who appeared separately and represented themselves - told the court they have mental health issues, which they are both addressing.
"I feel like I'm a better man," Logan said, who told the court he was participating in appointments for his mental health.
"It makes me angry, which isn't an excuse ... I've been trying to get help, last time it didn't go so well," Porter said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted both men and placed Logan on a 12-month community correction order, while Porter was put on a conditional release order for one year.
