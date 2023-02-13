Woman labels her actions 'irresponsible' after telling cops she had 'no other choice' but to offend

A WOMAN who implied to police she would continue to drive without a licence has told the court, in a written statement, it is because she has "no other choice".
Leah Ingham, 30, of Howarth Close, Llanarth, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 in her absence, after she entered a written plea of guilty to driving while suspended.
Police said they saw a white Holden Epica - driven by Ingham - travel east along Rocket Street in Bathurst about 5pm on December 18 last year before it turned onto Veness and Lambert Streets, court documents indicate.
Police said they activated their warning lights and pulled the vehicle over for testing. She told police she was going to pick up someone from another house.
After speaking with Ingham, police did checks on her licence which revealed she was suspended from driving from October 11 last year to January 10 this year.
Police noted Ingham was completely aware she was unlicensed and implied she would continue to operate a vehicle while suspended.
"I have no other choice," she said.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read a written submission by Ingham, where she said her actions were an "irresponsible decision".
Magistrate Ellis also noted Ingham had a number of driving-related offences on her record, which included three cases of using a mobile phone while driving and eight speeding matters.
Ingham was disqualified from driving for three months.
