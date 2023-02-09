Western Advocate
Talented back rower Harry Reicher joins the list of St Pat's new recruits

By Anya Whitelaw
February 9 2023 - 4:30pm
Talented back rower Harry Reicher has made the switch from Albury Thunder to St Pat's for season 2023.

HE'S been a team-mate of Nicho Hynes and George Jennings, but in 2023 Harry Reicher will be unleashed as one of St Pat's new weapons.

