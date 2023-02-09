HE'S been a team-mate of Nicho Hynes and George Jennings, but in 2023 Harry Reicher will be unleashed as one of St Pat's new weapons.
The talented lock has made the switch from Group 9 club Albury Thunder to link with St Pat's for the second edition of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
His league resume also includes playing in a Melbourne Storm reserve grade team in a 2021 trial match against Newcastle, his team-mates in that game including Hynes and Jennings.
Saints captain-coach Zac Merritt said he's already left an impression on his new team-mates since being lured to the club by last year's first grade manager Hayden Ward.
"He works with Hayden Ward and Hayden was doing some work down in Albury and met him and now he's come back up here with him," Merritt said.
"He's been to a couple of training sessions and he's been impressing the coaching staff and the rest of the boys there.
"He played for Albury Thunder and he'll be in the middle, lock, front row, back row, we can play him anywhere in the middle there which is real handy."
Merritt said Reicher's presence has "come at a good time" for the Saints given Jack Mackey - a player who provided impact off the bench - is uncertain if he will return this season.
Just as Reicher has impressed at pre-season training, so too have the club's other new recruits.
In particular, Merritt has been happy with the way new halves Willie Wright and Noah Griffiths have gelled with their team-mates.
"We're having a good pre-season so far, there's a lot of good energy about, especially having Willie and Noah come in on top of the squad we had last year," he said.
"They're straight in, the boys have welcomed them and to have that sort of quality, it helps build a competition within a competition.
"It's a healthy competition having people fight for position."
