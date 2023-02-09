Western Advocate
Betts brothers, Hayden Bolam named in Western Rams squad face Riverina Bulls

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
St Pat's hooker Hayden Bolam has been named on the bench for the Rams trial against Riverina. Picture by Phil Blatch

Alex Ronayne has had the honour of captaining some great Western Rams teams before but he believes this year's squad is as talented as any he has been involved with.

