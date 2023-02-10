"I'M predicting a Dave Sellers ton and full points to ORC."
Tim McKinnon hasn't hesitated to pile the pressure on his skipper as the Tigers try and claw their way back into this Saturday's top-of-the-table Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket match at Riawena Oval.
While the 'full points' part of the prediction is close to an impossibility at this point - as CYMS resume this Saturday at 8-328 - ORC will back their ability in the face of a challenging chase.
McKinnon's positive attitude and ability to have a laugh in the face of a tough situation isn't unfounded, given what the Tigers have accomplished so far this season.
He has never been one to shy away from an opportunity to spur on, encourage and jest with his teammates - all in equal doses.
That approach from the bowler has formed a great part of the culture and atmosphere at the Tigers as they find themselves within reach of locking down a 2022-23 finals spot.
"We've definitely surprised everybody, but even ourselves. There's so much enthusiasm among those younger boys, especially. The result is secondary, in a way, and we just enjoy getting out there to play," McKinnon said.
"We sort of expected that a season like this might have still been a couple of years away, to be honest. This game's not gone exactly to plan, but we're still in it, and I think we've proven ourselves to be genuine title contenders.
"If we're having a great day then our bowling attack is unbeatable.
"We just genuinely love playing with each other. We all get along. I don't think I've been part of a team before where so many blokes go back to the pub afterwards to hang out and chat."
McKinnon himself has been enjoying one of his best seasons with the ball.
He's picked up 25 wickets so far this season and in only two innings has he failed to pick up a wicket.
McKinnon's had his share of destructive days as well, taking three or more on six occasions and finding his best figures of 6-60 last round against Cavaliers.
While he was quick to talk down his own efforts with the ball this BOIDC season McKinnon can't talk highly enough of what the rest of the Tigers attack has achieved in helping get the side to second on the ladder.
"It's never just been Jakey [Jacob Ryan], myself of Tait [Borgstahl]. Everybody's had their day. That's been so satisfying to see," he said.
"The exception is Hugh [Parsons], who's our star, really. He's done it with the bat, the ball and in the field. We build around him a bit.
"I guess statistic-wise it's been one of my best seasons but it hasn't felt that way. It sometimes feels like I haven't been in complete control of my bowling.
"It would be one of the better years I've had for the last five to six years. There were a couple of good ones early on but they were a long time ago now."
