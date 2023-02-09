Western Advocate
One man dead and another arrested following fatal shooting in Oberon

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:20pm
Police at the scene.

ONE man has died and another has been arrested in Oberon, following a fatal shooting on Thursday morning, February 9.

