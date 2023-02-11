Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trae Fitzpatrick and Aiden Stait switch to union after impressing as Saints skippers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 11 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aiden Stait and Trae Fitzpatrick did an impressive job as co-captains of the under 18 Saints last season. Now the Saints are on the hunt for new leaders. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

MATT Dunn was filled with pride last season when he saw the players he'd named as St Pat's under 18s co-captains flourish, but now he's looking for new leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.