MATT Dunn was filled with pride last season when he saw the players he'd named as St Pat's under 18s co-captains flourish, but now he's looking for new leaders.
After guiding the under 18 Saints to last year's Tom Nelson Premiership grand final, Dunn has returned to the same role for 2023.
He'll have plenty of talent at his disposal again this year, but Dunn will need a new skipper.
After stellar performances in the blue and white last season, co-captains Aiden Stait and Trae Fitzpatrick have made the switch to rugby union for 2023.
Fitzpatrick, who not only shone at five-eighth for the Saints last season but scored in his Group 10 debut, has been signed by Northern Suburbs.
As for Stait, the barnstorming prop has linked with Sydney University and the NSW Waratahs.
"AJ [Stait] learned to use his weapons last year, he really matured as a player and led the side from the front," Dunn said.
"AJ hasn't played rugby before so for him it's a big step, whereas Trae was playing firsts at school so the transition isn't as hard, he's already got those skills and knows the elements of the game."
Dunn wishes his former captains well with their pursuits but he's also excited to see what his returning Saints can do this season.
Amongst them is fullback Alex Davies, who has previous Western Rams experience and lined up for Group 10 last year.
Second rower Henry Oates earned a Group 10 jumper last season too.
Alongside back line talent and fellow Saint Dylan Branda, Oates also trained with the Western under 17s development squad last year.
All up Dunn has eight players returning from last season and he's confident they'll lead by example.
"I'm hoping a couple of my other boys will step up and take those leadership roles this year, there's a couple of them there, particularly Henry and Dylan, who lead that charge," Dunn said.
"There's just a really good feel around the club at the moment, the vibe, there's big expectations on all grades and that's probably the first time in a long time.
"It's a credit to the coaching staff in all grades who have those guys coming along. It's all building hopefully the right way."
As for the former Saints skippers, while they are now playing for different clubs in a different code, they could still find themselves on the same football field this season.
Fitzpatrick's Northern Suburbs are set host Stait's Sydney University in the opening round of the Shute Shield season on April 1.
Stait is wary of what his good mate will do if they are named in opposing sides.
"Me and Trae, we're best mates, we go back a long time, just to gel the way we did last year and then to help the boys gel the same way, it was good," he said.
"But I think we've got each other first round, Sydney Uni and Norths.
"He is really skilful, he can play, I'm bit worried about him playing in the first round, I reckon he'll carve us up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.