THIS weekend's Proctor Park Challenge won't just be a chance for girls across the state to showcase their skills on the Bathurst fields but it's also an opportunity for up-and-coming female referees to gain valuable experience.
When more than 100 teams come to Proctor Park and Police Paddock this weekend they will be joined 42 referees who have been a part of Football NSW's Women in Football Scholarship program.
They'll be supported and mentored by Academy and RDP Referees and also coached by A-League and NPL NSW match officials.
The program's aims are to help break down barriers to female participation and increase the representation of women and girls in football.
It's seen as an especially important program as the countdown to the FIFA Women's World Cup in July is well and truly alive - an event which has piqued the interest of many prospective female participants.
Football NSW Community Referees Coordinator Emma Kocbek said it's exciting to be able to give aspiring female referees an opportunity to develop their skills from a young age.
"Thanks to funding in the legacy space, with the Women's World Cup coming to home soil, we've been able to develop these female development scholarship programs
"The referee scholarships were create to help cover the cost for them to attend the Football NSW referees course. They got a starter pack with all the flags and cards that they need to get them through the first game.
"There's been a bunch of coaching for their first couple of matches, and that's why we're taking them to Proctor Park to get their first on-field experience."
Kocbek said the large pre-season Bathurst tournament has become the perfect event for aspiring referees.
"Football NSW has supplied referees to the Proctor Park Challenge for a few years now, and we treat it as a training camp for our referees. While the players go away to get coaching and match minutes we're doing the same with our referees there
"Because the Proctor Park Challenge is an all-female competition we see it as a great first experience where the girls will be really well supported and we've got 20 referees coaches going as well."
Kocbek, who has worked as a referee in the A-Leagues Women's competition, has been involved in her role with Football NSW for the past two years.
Prior to that she had worked as a volunteer with her local program plus Football NSW programs.
"I've seen what it's like refereeing from a community level all the way up to the elite space," she said.
"I've been involved as a referee for around 10 years now, and you can see how much the culture and environment for women in football has changed in that time. In the refereeing space it's always been pretty male-dominated but we're starting to see more females in leadership roles."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.