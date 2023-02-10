Giving listeners everything they need to know about the social and cultural scene

LISTENING to community radio is a great way to find out about the social and cultural events and activities on around our region.
Community broadcasting is all about creating connections in our community, promoting participation, and creating a sense of belonging.
Through 2MCE's local news and information programming and community service announcements, you will hear about a diverse range of community-based activities in the Central West.
This includes activities such as frog counting, vegetable swaps, multicultural meet-ups, or running groups.
You might hear about a unique volunteering opportunity or discover something new about our region.
2MCE's local news and information program, Community Drive, connects our listeners with arts and cultural events, regularly interviewing curators from our local museums and galleries.
Both Community Drive and Breakfast programs feature a daily segment highlighting What's on in the Arts, produced and presented by Maryanne Jacques from Arts OutWest.
This segment brings you up to date with exhibitions, live performances, and workshop opportunities.
On our Friday Community Drive program, you'll hear all about What's On this weekend around the Central West through our collaboration with Bathurst Visitor Information Centre and Orange360.
This includes music gig guides, pop-up events, festivals, workshops, and talks.
On Saturday mornings, our Breakfast program regularly highlights local farmers markets, exhibitions, and heritage trails.
Tune in and find out about the vibrancy of our local community on 92.3 FM in Bathurst or 94.7 FM in Orange. You can also stream at 2mce.org, on your smart speaker, or via the Community Radio Plus app.
If you're part of a local community group or organisation that would like to promote your activity or event through an on-air community service announcement at 2MCE, contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au
