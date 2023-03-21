Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Hospitals and infrastructure key election points for Maree Curtis

By Maree Curtis
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Citizens' Update programmer and volunteer presenter at 2MCE, Maree Curtis in Machattie Park on February 14 this year. Picture by Chris Seabrook

As the state election rapidly approaches, we offered the opportunity for people in the Bathurst community to share their thoughts on what the real election issues are that affect our region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.