LOVE is patient, love is kind ... love is Balance Early Education.
During the month of February, the team at Balance have been teaching the kids in the Kurrajong room [preschool room] the importance of love and kindness, ahead of Valentine's Day.
Not only have the kids been sharing and caring with each other in the classroom, they have also built a relationship with the seniors in the assisted living facility; Ingenia Gardens Bathurst.
According to centre co-director Molly Forbutt, the incursions to Ingenia Gardens have been a resounding success, teaching both the kids and the seniors that love is, in fact, patient and kind.
"We're both benefitting," Ms Forbutt said.
"The kids have to develop patience and taking time and understanding the different perspectives of those book-end generations."
In order to develop a greater understanding of these different viewpoints, the kids have been participating in a variety of activities with residents.
"It's been really nice to just see them hold hands. spend a bit of time, read books, connect, do a drawing, all those little things that just fill everybody's cups," Ms Forbutt said.
The kids have also been participating in letter writing with the seniors, which, according to Ms Forbutt, left the Kurrajong kids in awe when they saw an older female write in cursive.
"We've been writing letters and giving little love letters, and we've been calling them Balentine's letters - Balance Early Education," she said.
The writing of these 'Balentine's' letters has assisted in developing the kids' understanding of love - which they were happy to share with the Western Advocate.
