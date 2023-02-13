Western Advocate

See what love means to the Kurrajong room kids at Balance Early Education

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 14 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-directors of Balance Early Education Madison Hatch and Molly Forbutt. Picture by Alise McIntosh

LOVE is patient, love is kind ... love is Balance Early Education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.