Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grand final rematches penned in for Blowes and New Holland Cup's opening rounds in 2023

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GRAND final rematch has been penned in for the opening round of the 2023 Blowes Cup, after the draw was released on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.