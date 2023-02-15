LOCAL vineyard and business owners came together to mingle and share some tips and tricks at the Bathurst Region Vignerons Association (BRVA) social dinner, showing their support for one and other.
The gathering allowed local wineries to showcase their products with all who attended.
BRVA's newly appointed president Trish Pearse said it's a great group who all support each other and it's important to show Bathurst the quality of local products.
The social event saw representatives from Bathurst council, Rock Forest Vineyard, Bellbrook Friends Winery, Vale Creek Wines, Grass Parrot Vineyard, Windburndale Wines, Renzglia Wines and Bathurst Grange Distillery.
Harvest Café & Store hosted the dinner, with a range of nibbles to compliment the wines provided.
A Western Advocate representative attended the evening.
