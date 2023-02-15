Western Advocate
Members of the Bathurst Region Vignerons Association enjoy a social night

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
LOCAL vineyard and business owners came together to mingle and share some tips and tricks at the Bathurst Region Vignerons Association (BRVA) social dinner, showing their support for one and other.

