Western Advocate
Breaking

Man, 57, charged with murder following Oberon shooting

Updated February 10 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man, 57, charged with murder following Oberon shooting

A man will face court today charged following the death of a man at Oberon on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.