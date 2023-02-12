APPLICATIONS have opened for what could become an annual grants program in the Bathurst community.
Trinity Heights Shopping Village has launched its Local Give Back program, which will provide community groups with the opportunity to receive one of three grants of up to $1000.
The grants are designed to help these groups deliver projects that can benefit the community.
Executive director of Hadley Green Investment Group, Hugh Zochling, said the businesses at the shopping complex have received a lot of support from the community, and this program was their way of saying thank you.
"We've felt for some time that it would be a good thing to do to show some measure of appreciation for the support that the local community does provide to the centre and its retailers there by giving back," he said.
"We feel that in addition to the services and products that are provided to the community by the retailers that are there, if we can channel our appreciation into some financial support for some local community groups that typically are in need of financial assistance to under take their work and programs they do in the local community, this would be a good way to try to do that."
Applications for the Local Give Back program are now open, with forms available on the Trinity Heights Shopping Village website.
The program is limited to groups in the Bathurst region, and Mr Zochling said said all kinds of projects are eligible.
He suggested the funding could be used for an educational program, to purchase books, constructing playground infrastructure, or to purchase equipment, but the possibilities are endless.
Applications will close on March 3, after which point they will be whittled down to a shortlist and the finalists then assessed.
"We will prepare effectively a shortlist of the candidates, but then ultimately we'll be actually engaging with the retail shopkeepers at Trinity Heights who will basically vote on the shortlist to make the final determination," Mr Zochling said.
"It's a bit of a team effort."
If this program proves successful, he said that it will become an annual grants program.
"Our intention is this will be the first year of an ongoing program, subject of course to its success, but we are hopeful that we do get some good interest in the program," Mr Zochling said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
