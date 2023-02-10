Bathurst avoids the worst of region's wild weather on Thursday

BATHURST has avoided the worst of the region's wild weather, as the city received a healthy drop of rain on Thursday.
Bathurst recorded 9.4 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday morning, with winds remaining quite calm throughout the time.
And while Bathurst's weather was relatively fine, Dubbo was a sudden storm on Thursday evening, which resulted in 240 calls to the State Emergency Service (SES) for assistance.
The teams helped with two flood rescues, fallen trees, debris and "more smashed skylights than you can think of".
While Orange emerged relatively unscathed from Thursday evening's storm, horizontal hail cracked windows and winds tore down trees.
The colour city received 11 milimetres in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday morning, with heavy rainfall and hail hitting between 6.30 and 7.30pm.
There's no major falls forecast for Bathurst in the coming week, but there may be a chance of up to 1mm on Tuesday.
Another warm weekend is on the cards for Bathurst this weekend, with a high of 33 forecast on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.
