RIP into the Reds - that will be the mission for Bathurst rugby union talent Jacinta Windsor on Saturday when she lines up for the New South Wales Waratahs.
Windsor has been named to play on the wing for the Waratahs in their Super W trial against the Queensland Reds, which will be played in Narrabri as part of the Santos Festival of Rugby.
It's an ideal chance for Windsor to stake her claims for a starting spot once the season proper begins.
While the sprinter turned try-scoring machine only took up rugby two years ago, she's become one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the Central West.
She's won premierships with the Bathurst Bulldogs, triumphed with the Central West Blue Bullettes and spent time in a NSW Country Corellas jumper as well.
Since being selected in the NSW Waratahs Super W squad in late December, Windsor has worked hard to further develop her skillset and Saturday's trial against the Reds is the perfect opportunity to showcase what she's learned.
"It's been crazy, but I just love it. Every time I go down there to train I get something out of it," Windsor said in early January.
"It's been pretty wild."
Waratahs coach Campbell Aitken has decided to rest the majority of his Australian Wallaroos representatives, with 20-year Windsor forming part of a youthful contingent who will play in the trial.
Though the side has been split into a first half and second half combination, Windsor has been named to play in jumper #14 in both periods.
As for the Queensland side she'll face, it includes Wallaroos Bree-Anna Cheatham, Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Cecilia Smith and Ivania Wong.
Should Windsor impress against the Reds, there is also a chance she will be on a plane to New Zealand next week.
The Waratahs women head to New Zealand for a five-tour day and will play a 30-minute match against reigning Super Rugby Aupiki champions Chiefs Manawa and the Blues.
Aitken can't wait for his team to test themselves against their Kiwi counterparts as they lay the foundations to go one better than last season when finishing as the Super W runners-up.
"This tour is massively beneficial for our program as it's the first time we've had the opportunity to get away as a team during the pre-season," Campbell said.
"It's a huge year for us as we're desperately trying to get our [Super W] trophy back, and this tour provides us with the chance for our team to test themselves against players they've never played before.
"This tour is something that the Waratahs tried to get across the line last year - we reached out to the New Zealand franchises last year to try and get some matches in, but unfortunately COVID travel restrictions put paid to that.
"We can't wait to get over there, bring the two competitions closer together, and challenge ourselves in a different environment."
