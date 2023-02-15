A start, but still not enough: Bathurst council gets cash for pothole repair

BATHURST Regional Council has received more than $2 million to start fixing up its pothole-riddled roads, but it won't be enough to address the major repair backlog.
The NSW Government has distributed cash from its $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program, with $11 million of that directed to the Bathurst electorate.
However, the Bathurst electorate spans an enormous area controlled by multiple councils, meaning the Bathurst council will only be getting $2,229,826 for the roads it controls.
This is in addition to money from the $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair made available in late 2022, of which council received just shy of $420,000.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole touted the latest funding injection as a way to repair the roads residents use every day.
"This is all about fixing the roads you use every day," Mr Toole said.
"Driving around the electorate we've all seen just how bad the potholes have become.
"That's why the NSW Nationals announced the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program to fix the potholes on council roads right across the state."
While grateful to receive the funding, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it won't stretch far enough.
"It won't go far enough, but it's a start," he said.
"As I've state before, any funding is good funding, and we've got that other funding - close to $500,000 - that we got prior to this funding.
"It's nowhere near enough, but we'll accept whatever we can get."
Bathurst roads have copped a battering throughout 2022, with consistent wet weather accelerating the deterioration roads and leading to more and more potholes.
The regular rainfall also impacted the repair of these roads, with council unable to deliver timely and durable patches across the road network.
That has left council with a backlog of roads in serious need of repair.
At this stage, council has not determined exactly which roads will receive repairs through the funding.
However, Cr Taylor said council will be prioritising roads based on their level of damage and use.
"We'll start this process ASAP," he said.
"I know a lot of the roads around the area have been patched, but this funding will help us repair some of these ones with major damage."
