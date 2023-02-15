Western Advocate

A start, but still not enough: Bathurst council gets cash for pothole repair

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 15 2023 - 6:30pm
Council has received money for pothole repairs. File picture

BATHURST Regional Council has received more than $2 million to start fixing up its pothole-riddled roads, but it won't be enough to address the major repair backlog.

