WITH the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, florists across the region have sprung into action with flowers, chocolates and other delights as far as the eye can see.
Cool, calm and collected is how the ladies at Florence Grace, located in the DeJorja complex on Keppel Street, have approached this Valentine's Day.
"We're pretty relaxed at this point. It is always a stressful time for some people but we try to keep as calm as we can and remind people through social media the big day is coming," Florence Grace owner, Leah Taylor said.
"There are always people who come in at the last minute but we try to be organised with a few things made up, like chocolates and plants and things so if we do sell out of fresh flowers, there's still options."
While roses are the epitome of romance, the wind has changed with many opting for a seasonal bunch, as others begin to share the love beyond significant others.
"This year, it has been really popular for females to buy for their friends, so if their partners are away or something, they buy them flowers to make sure they feel the love," Ms Taylor said.
"A lot of people are also really happy to go with what we sell for these types of occasions. Roses are a special order, though I have noticed a lot of men love the dozen roses as an option."
For those unsure what type of flowers to give their partner, friend or loved one for this Valentine's Day, Ms Taylor offered some invaluable advice.
"Go and chat to your local florist and see if they have any suggestions. Maybe know what their favourite colour is," she said.
"If we don't have roses, we can definitely do up a seasonal bunch that reflects their favourite colours and what they like."
