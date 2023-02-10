Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Medal design for Bathurst-hosted World Athletics Cross Country Championships revealed

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Welsh, general manager of WXC Bathurst 23, and Bathurst Regional Councillor Graeme Hanger show off the medals that will be awarded at the world championships. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT'S the bling that is so coveted by people from across the globe they will cover thousands of kilometres and push themselves to their physical limits to get one - it's a World Athletics Cross Country Championships medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.