IT'S the bling that is so coveted by people from across the globe they will cover thousands of kilometres and push themselves to their physical limits to get one - it's a World Athletics Cross Country Championships medal.
The design for the medals which will be presented at the Bathurst hosted edition of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships - dubbed WXC Bathurst 23 - have been revealed.
Designer Katy Pastoors said the medals incorporate a unique look, inspired by the rugged Bathurst terrain as well as the traditional landowners of the region, the Wiradjuri people.
"The design represents the three rivers of the Wiradjuri people, with the shape of the rivers also referencing the rolling hills of cross country," Pastoors said.
"I believe it is important to respect the Indigenous artwork and culture in my design, and also tell a story about the region the championships are taking place in."
As Richard Welsh, general manager of WXC Bathurst 23, points out, the competition to get hold of one of them will be intense.
Runners from 68 countries will be vying for one.
"The effort that the athletes go to to win these medals is extraordinary, so we thought we needed to go to an extraordinary level to produce something that reflected the effort they put in," he said.
"A medal is a symbol of all the hard work they've put in and it means so much more than a physical token. They'll be forever a medallist at the world championship."
When Welsh speaks of effort, it has been countless hours and kilometres done in training to prepare and qualify for Bathurst.
On top of that there's the logistics in getting to Mount Panorama, then what they face when they arrive to battle for a medal.
"Our athletes will arrive next Thursday and they will have travelled, some of them, days to get here from their training camps," he said.
"Take the athletes in Kenya and Uganda and Ethiopia and Tanzania, Eretria, they'll be up in the hills training. They'll leave their families, drive many hours to the airport, fly to a capital city, probably go to Dubai or Singapore and connect there.
"Then it's fly to Sydney, get picked up, get a three-and-half bus hour trip from Sydney to get here. Then they'll sleep in a foreign bed for the night, eat some new food, come out the next day with 600 other people and warm up.
"They've come from winter, here they'll have the sun, they'll cop the 30-odd degrees, so it will be hot. They'll take on the other world's best athletes, run four or five laps of this extraordinarily difficult course and if they win that, they'll have earned a medal."
As Welsh indicated, the Mount Panorama course has been designed to challenge the world's best cross country runners.
But it will also have some distinctly Australian elements incorporated into the 2km circuit too.
"We've got a number of key elements to the course, we've dropped 250-odd tonne of soil on the course, there'll be about 40 tonne of sand as well," he said.
"We're building a Bondi beach, a billabong, we go through a vineyard, we've got a boomerang berm they've got to go through in addition to all the hills and that's just in two kay. There's no boring parts to this."
While the world's best cross country runners will push themselves to the limit to try and get their hands on a medal at Bathurst, there's also some bling on offer for the general public.
They will look slightly different to the real thing, but those that take part in one of the events open to the general public across the three days will a replica medal.
"The beautiful thing is that the mass participation races get a replica of these medals, they're one generic colour and they're about half the size and a bit less detail in them," Welsh said.
"But if you were to hold them up from 10 metres away, they look the same. They're a beautiful token.
"We understand what it means to have a medal and that people collect them and this will be a once-off, once in a life-time opportunity to collect a world championships replica medal."
The World Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama will take place from February 17-19.
