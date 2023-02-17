THERE were several smiling faces out and about at Miss Traill's House and Gardens for the Seniors' Morning Tea.
As part of the NSW Seniors' Festival, attendees were treated to tours of the house, having the opportunity to view the heritage collection of china, furniture and paintings.
Guests were also welcome to indulge on sweets and treats in the lovely garden air, including cupcakes, slice and sandwiches, as well as tea and coffee.
A few participants were also the winners of lucky door prizes, with the opportunity to take part in a raffle.
The NSW Seniors' Festival is the largest celebration for seniors in the southern hemisphere, and acts as a means to encourage older generations to participate in social events, form friendships and improve their mental health.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some of the faces enjoying the morning tea.
