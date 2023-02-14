Denison College celebrates its high performing students from 2022

THE LEADING students across Denison College have been acknowledge at a recent high achievers ceremony at Charles Sturt University.
On Tuesday, February 7, the leading students from Bathurst High and Kelso High Campus were celebrated for their achievements during the 2022 academic year.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said it's "imperative" that the college highlights the achievement of its students.
"It's really one of those highlight nights that shows the community the long-term collaboration and impact that the college has on the outcome of kids," he said.
READ MORE:
"To see so many students from year 12 return and be acknowledged for outstanding HSC results, is fantastic.
"We're talking about these kids being in the top 10 per cent of courses in NSW against every other 80,000 students sitting the HSC."
Mr Barwick said he's immensely proud of the achievement of the students across Denison College.
"For me, it's really important for public education that we showcase that kids in public education can achieve outstanding success against other students in the state," he said.
"We're extremely proud of the work these kids and HSC teachers do, as well as the outcomes that come from Denison College.
"We're really, really proud of our partnerships within our community. All the primary principals were there to see that journey of education. These kids went through primary schools in Bathurst and it's really a showcase of them exiting public education in the best possible way.
"To be able to do that at CSU, one of our primary partners to further education, I can't think of a better event to start the school year."
Mr Barwick said the high achiever night can help drive and improve students in younger years, as they compete with students from other campuses.
"This is purely academic and celebrates students across both sights. It's also an opportunity for a kid at Bathurst High to eyeball a kid at Kelso High," he said.
"A think competition is a really good thing. It sets a really high standard to start the year. What we hope is that it inspires kids to try hard again each year."
