New faces mean better services Advertising Feature

Michael Kennedy has joined the Agri Rural NSW team. Picture Supplied

Outstanding local Orange agent, Michael Kennedy, who has achieved record breaking land sales has recently joined Agri Rural NSW. The Agri Rural NSW team said they were excited to introduce and welcome Michael Kennedy to the team in the role of corporate agency. "Our team pride ourselves on a high level of service, and with Michael's rural real estate experience and being an Orange local while having extensive farming experience, he is an excellent fit for our team."

Over the last 10 years, Michael has worked across numerous private and corporate Agribusiness honing his skills in management, operations, logistics, and sales and business management.



His outstanding work ethic, determination to learn and desire to succeed has enabled Michael to achieve record breaking sales results in the greater Orange region, and Michael said he was keen to continue providing those results for his new clients. "I am excited to joining Josh and being apart for the Agri Rural NSW team, to now provide more for my clients," he said. "I already have many new exciting listings, soon to hit the market."

Michael is always striving to meet and exceed their needs. - Josh Keefe, Director- Agri Rural NSW

With Michael living locally and being a specialist in rural property in the Orange and Bathurst region, joining the Agri Rural NSW team now provides him with a broader reach across the state with an extensive rural database and a Sydney based office offering a rural buyers agency specialty that provides over 80 per cent of the companied clientele based in Sydney.

Director and Rural Sales Specialist, Josh Keefe, said that Michael was a natural communicator who enjoyed building relationships with his clients. "Michael is always striving to meet and exceed their needs.



"Trustworthy and personable, he is passionate about looking after his customers, keeping them informed of their sales progress and providing them with honest and reliable feedback," he said. "Michael has had strong success with both private treaty and auction sales, and he is always looking for new opportunities to learn so that he can give 110 per cent to his clients and vendors."

Michael has had some outstanding results In Orange recently, having broke the land record per acre in the Springside region, and selling Orange biggest multi purposed farm in "Kenso Park" for $4,500,000.