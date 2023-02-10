Over 200 tonnes of dirt brought in prep Cross Country Championships track

MORE than 200 tonnes of dirt have been brought to Mount Panorama to help prepare the track for this weekend's World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Workers gained access to Mount Panorama last week and have been busy ever since to prepare the site, which will welcome thousands of runners, volunteers and fans this weekend.
World Cross Country Bathurst general manager Richard Welsh said the dirt will help make the track as challenging as possible for competitors
"We surveyed athletes and we figured out the best materials to use and we're using them here now," he said.
"We're covering 13 roadways with around 200 tonnes of soil. We've also put 200 tonnes of soil into making a billabong and we've put some hay bails around that to make it look natural.
"That will get really chopped up and muddy, which will make everything unpleasant. That's basically our job, to put together a really tough, unpleasant course that will really challenge the world's best athletes."
A team of several hundred are busy getting the track ready, with the first events to be held on Friday with a number of school challenges, World Athletics team warm ups and hot laps, before the senior championships get underway on Saturday afternoon with the women at 5.30pm and the men at 6.30pm.
Sunday will feature mass participation events and the Masters World Championships.
Mr Welsh said a broadcast team after around 50 people will be on site at Mount Panorama to showcase the event to the world.
"We've got 19 cameras over the two kilometre courses, including two drones," he said.
"We've got a broadcast team around 50, including four coming specifically from World Athletics in Europe because this is their show and we're just putting it on for them.
"The broadcast reach at the last event in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark, was 23.3 million, so with some of the new broadcast partners, we're hoping to reaching something similar."
The athletes will be housed at Charles Sturt University according to Mr Welsh.
"Charles Sturt University will be where everyone will be staying, with 453 entrants in the championships," he said.
"There'll also be 265 world masters championship athletes on top of that."
There has been more than 1200 entrants in the mass participation races - where anyone from anywhere can enter - with entries closing the day before the race.
As of late last week, more than 1300 general admission tickets had been sold.
