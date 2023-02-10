NSW regional health system falling further down the rabbit hole

LIKE those final moments in a game of jenga, communities are holding their breath wondering how many more knocks the NSW regional health system can take before it all comes crashing down. But in this case, there will be no winner.
Good health is a basic human right, and one's state of health and access to medical professionals shouldn't be determined by where they live or what their income is.
That is exactly why Medicare was introduced in 1984, to establish basic health care for all Australians. However, as the cost of living continues to rise while the Medicare rebate remains stagnant, no one is benefiting. And the longer it takes the governing bodies to make a decision regarding the dire state of NSW health care, the further the system will spiral down the rabbit hole.
General practices that bulk bill are becoming far and few between, as it is no longer viable for them to rely solely on Medicare's funding when all other costs have increased.
Subsequently the gap between Medicare and out of pocket expenses continues to grow, making a visit to the GP inaccessible for many.
Those with reoccurring issues may not be able to afford the appointments. What do they do?
Suffering in silence and letting their health deteriorate should not be the option they fall back on.
So when the GP no longer is an affordable option, people turn to the emergency department at the local hospital, which is already under immense stress, particularly in the western region.
In a recent 'traffic light' report released by the Australian Medical Association (AMA), Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo hospitals' emergency departments all scored poorly.
Out of 15 categories, the three hospitals combined to secure only four 'green lights'.
The remaining 11 categories resulted in yellow and red lights.
On average, across the three hospitals, around one in five patients admitted as category twos (emergency) weren't treated within the recommended time on 10 minutes. One in four category three (urgent) patients weren't treated within the recommended time of 30 minutes and, on average across the three hospitals, one in five category four (semi-urgent) patients weren't treated within the recommended time of one hour.
So the results are in, and they're not good. Now the question is: what will the state and federal governments do about it?
Australians are incredibly lucky compared to other countries, it must be said, but with the state election coming up it raises the questions about whether or not our health system is being used as a pawn.
It's all well and good for candidates to make promises about how they will improve our health systems if elected, but actions speak louder than words, and the health care in NSW has been on the decline for a long time.
Something needs to be done.
Injury and illness don't discriminate, and they don't wait for a convenient time to strike.
It's not fair on the doctors going above and beyond because there's not enough staff, and it's not fair on patients who have to make the impossible choice between their health and feeding their family.
Enough is enough.
