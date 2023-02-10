The third robbery in 12 months has publican crying out for more police

At 2.30 on Wednesday morning two men kicked in the door of the Exchange Hotel in Blayney, and four minutes later they were heading back in the direction that they came from, Bathurst, with hundreds of dollars in the vehicle.
Manager of the hotel Luke Davies said that CCTV cameras located across the street showed the vehicle arrive at the hotel. Two of the occupants kicked the door in and then entered the building. Cameras inside recorded the pair's activities.
After entering, the duo leapt over the bar, tried to remove the safe, searched through the empty poker machine box, grabbed money from the till and headed back to the car.
Witnessed by a nearby worker, who contacted the police, the group were pursued by a Blayney police officer back towards Bathurst.
"Now if that wasn't all planned and calculated, tell me what is," Mr Davies said.
"It's pretty scary that for the third time in 12 months we've been broken into and each time I've changed my security systems. They just get in a different way."
Mr Davies believes that someone had been scoping out the pub well in advance, as the two men seemed to have a good idea of what to look for.
"They went straight to the safe," he said. "They didn't even look at the till until the last moment."
After he replaces the door, it will be the fourth time that he's done so in the two years that he has managed the hotel.
"This ice epidemic in the central west, it's getting worse, and I think some of the users in Blayney scoped us out and these guys came from either Bathurst or Orange to do the job," he said.
Mr Davies has no criticism of the police's reaction time on the night, but knows that he was lucky that there had been someone on duty that night.
His main criticisms are aimed at the Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's promises of millions of dollars for buildings, while both the hospital and police are short staffed.
"I'm on the hospital auxiliary and Mr Toole isn't telling us we only have three doctors and we can't run the emergency for half the week, he's not telling us we need six doctors and that he's promised us one, that's not going to help anything," he said.
As a member of the hospital auxiliary Mr Davies is frustrated that equipment that the group has raised funding for, such as an $85,000 assisted lifting chair, is unusable.
"No one is trained in how to use it," he said.
The future of development of Blayney could also be compromised, Mr Davies believes, if staffing levels are not adequate enough to meet the requirements of the community.
"If the mine goes ahead and there's an accident, what then? Drive all the way to Bathurst through areas without mobile reception because there's no emergency doctors in Blayney?" He asked.
'What about young families that we need to move to Blayney, how secure will they feel if there are no police on call or doctors at the hospital if their kids are hurt?"
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
