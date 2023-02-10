TAKING a new set of wheels for a spin - it's a special kind of feeling, but for Waryk Holmes it is what he calls a "literal life changer".
With a new racing wheelchair now at his disposal the Bathurst athlete also known as 'Rooster' has been clocking the sort of times that have him hopeful of qualifying for this year's world championships.
In January on the Australian Institute of Sport track, Holmes posted quicker Summer Down Under meet times than he'd produced 12 months earlier as he raced emerging talents from New Zealand, Japan and New Caledonia.
Then at the 2023 Athletics ACT Under 20s and Opens Championships, Holmes went faster than he ever has before in Australia.
It carried him to under 20s silver medals in the 100, 400 and 800 metres events.
"I was really happy with my results," Holmes said.
"Having the new chair has been a literal life changer, I am so grateful to Wes Hennessy and everyone who got behind the Gofundme.
"I now am positioned properly and have been able to correct my technique just by being in a properly fitted chair."
The new chair and improved technique saw huge improvements in his Australian personal times in Canberra.
In the 100m event at the Athletics ACT titles, Holmes claimed silver in a time of 18:30 seconds, bettering his previous mark of 18:49.
He obliterated his old Australian personal best in the 400m race, lowering his mark from 1:33.46 to 1:07.52.
The improvement in his silver medal push in the 800m was impressive too, shaving 4.71 seconds off his prior personal best as he clocked a 2:22.53.
Those times are also getting closer his career personal bests, set overseas on the quicker Notwill track in Switzerland last year.
At the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix he clocked a 2:18.58 in the 800m and 1:05.92 in the 400m, while his overall 100m personal best of 17:79 came at the Daniela Jutzeler Memorial.
"To be honest I am happy with all my results, I'm hitting the benchmarks set by my coaches. They're happy, I'm happy," he said.
"Getting so close to my international times is pretty awesome as the Swiss track is fast compared to our tracks."
Training hard in Bathurst both at home and in the gym, and making trips to Canberra every three weeks to work with former Paralympian and now renowned coach Fred Periac is not always easy for Holmes.
But the determined teenager remains positive and recently acquired a new set of rollers to help his progress.
"Chasing dreams and being an athlete can be hard, especially when living in a country town that doesn't have the facilities you need," he said.
"The most difficult thing is not being able to train on a track full-time, it's hard to do starts on rollers.
"But with no track here I do the best I can with what I have and make the most of track time when I get it."
He will fit his training and track time around his Year 12 studies as the year progresses, but Holmes is hopeful of more big things to come with his new set of wheels.
"This year is a busy one I have my HSC, nationals in March-April in Brisbane and another trip to Switzerland in May," he said.
"I'm [also] working towards worlds team selection.
"It's an exciting year and I can't wait to see where it takes me."
