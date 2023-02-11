IN 2019 when Bathurst Bulldogs' first XV broke a nine-year premiership drought, it had plenty to do with the efforts of Will Oldham.
So when Oldham was eager to make his return to the Bathurst club for the 2023 Blowes Cup season, it was little surprise he was welcomed "with open arms".
A talented playmaker who in the main lined up in the centres for Bulldogs, Oldham's form for the club in 2019 was brilliant.
He earned Central West Blue Bulls selection, he kicked the match winning penalty goal in the major semi-final, then on grand final day Oldham scored a try as well as booting two conversions and a penalty in the 27-24 win over Orange Emus.
He returns to Bulldogs after being part of the Molong Magpies side which drew last year's Oilsplus grand final 21-all with Coonabarabran.
"He was part of the premiership side in 2019, he had been playing at Molong and they were joint premiers in their division last year. He wants to return to Bulldogs," Bathurst first XV co-coach Dean Oxley said.
"He's an ex-representative player who wants to come back into the fold so we're welcoming Will with open arms.
"He wants to be part of something which is professional and structured, I believe he would say it was a positive experience when he played with the club before."
While Oldham's return is a big plus for Bulldogs, he's not the only former first XV talent who will be back at the Bathurst club after time away.
Centre Sione Nafauhau, who represented Central West given his good club form for Bulldogs in 2021, is back after time in Perth.
Travis Gibson and Jason Corliss are back on deck as is another member of the 2019 premiership side in former club captain Mark Donnelly.
There's also been fresh faces show up since Bulldogs commenced pre-season training at the end of January.
"Daniel Woods, he's ex-Stannies, ex-Joeys, he's been training the house down," Oxley said.
"He plays outside backs and has been really positive around the club and really been putting in the extras as well, so I've been happy to see him there.
"Tom Veitch, another ex-student from Stannies and an outside back, he's returned to Bathurst and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do. He was one of five brothers who went to Stannies and they were all good footballers.
"Having a young guys who have been in good systems always helps."
Just as that duo will boost the back line stocks, there are new forwards on deck as well including James McFarlane and Sean McLachlan.
"James is a prop who is travelling down from Lithgow with Matt Trapp, who this year is co-club captain and a representative prop. Having those two talk in the car on the way down will be a good thing," Oxley said.
"Trappy will be a great influence on James and he's a great shape, so we' re excited about what he will deliver.
"Shane comes from Birdsville, he previously played in Newcastle and he's a Number 8 who is keen to get back involved in the game and has been very positive around the group."
As well as the new and returning players, there's been a high retention rate from the playing group which carried Bulldogs to glory in last season's decider.
At this stage breakaway Jerry Ovenden is the only member of the grand final side who won't be back.
"Jerry, he was literally flying back to Bathurst from Sydney or arriving at venues in his family plane last year - true story, unbelievable," Oxley said.
"But he's not going to be able to do that again, it was just a way of completing a year as he had moved to Sydney."
Overall Oxley is happy with the way pre-season training has gone thus far.
Both he and co-coach Chris Plunkett are delighted the same positive attitude which served them so well last season is back too.
"There's also a lot of young players arrive at the club who are locals, so we're really excited about the enthusiasm and the fresh faces that have come out of what we did in 2022," Oxley said.
"We would like to be able to maintain those standards and the positive attitude."
The 2023 Blowes Cup season will begin on April 15, with Bulldogs to face Orange Emus at Endeavour Oval in round one.
