Army provided care and kindness with military precision | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 19 2023 - 6:00pm
The Salvation Army has a long history in Bathurst which includes the Brownrigg family, Ensign and Mrs Brownrigg and their daughters.

THE Salvation Army Corps in Bathurst was a busy group. The Brownrigg family - Ensign and Mrs Brownrigg and their two daughters - are seen in this week's photo taken at Mr Gregory's Photographic Studios in George Street, Bathurst.

Captain and Mrs Thomas Sutherland brought the Salvation Army to Australia in 1881.

