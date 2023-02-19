Captain and Mrs Thomas Sutherland brought the Salvation Army to Australia in 1881.
The Salvation Army had its beginnings in Britain in early July 1865 in East London. Initially called the Christian Revival Society, it became the East London Christian Mission.
William Booth, the founder of the Salvation Army, preached the Gospel to the poor and underprivileged.
By 1867, the organisation had grown into a ministry offering basic schooling, reading rooms, penny banks, soup kitchens and relief aid to the destitute.
The Salvation Army Barracks in Russell Street, Bathurst were built before April 1893. The Bathurst Corps at that time were under Captain Kennerley, who was known for his kindness and charity.
In December 1893, Captain Kennerley stepped in and befriended an unfortunate woman who was homeless in Bathurst and who was on the verge of going to jail on a charge of having no visible, lawful means of support.
The Salvation Army man attended the Bathurst Court and proposed another alternative - to "go to the Army home". She chose the latter and was sent to Sydney.
Captain Kennerley told of another dreadful case of extreme poverty in Keppel Street. A family, consisting of a man and his wife and four little children, were living in a house destitute of anything approaching furniture or food. The children were scantily clad, with no boots to their feet.
The Captain took them down some food sufficient to last them for a while and hoped to be able to further assist them.
The case was brought under the magistrate's notice by Mrs Bannister, of the Poor Relief Society.
After this, Police Magistrate Mr Graham became a subscriber to the Salvation Army Rescue work, so impressed was he with the good done by that branch of the Army.
The Salvation Army held a fair in September 1918 and profits were donated to the Servicemen's Comfort Funds.
Throughout the fair, there was a program of instrumental and vocal music by songsters of the Corps. A number of Salvationists agreed to get donations and get extra volunteers to work on their stall. Stalls included drinks, variety, ice cream, confectionery, fruit salad, pies, refreshments, fruit and drapery.
The Bathurst Times, in mid-November 1918, reported on the Salvation Army Armistice Service:
A very impressive service was held in the Salvation Army Hall on Wednesday evening, a nice congregation being present. The service took the form of thanksgiving and praise for the great victory of the righteous peace that was proclaimed.
Lieut Colonel Albiston and Rev McDonald gave addresses and spoke of the need for Christians remembering those in authority at these times and uplifting their hands in prayer that wisdom may be given to them to decide wisely on the problems of the future.
The Salvation Army Band, with some members of Mr. Lupp's Model Band, played during the meeting and assisted in the chosen hymns, which were appropriate for thanksgiving and prayer.
Colonel Albiston spoke of the text in Joshua, "Be of good courage of the Lord thy is with thee".
A collection was taken up for needy returned soldiers. The meeting concluded with the national anthem, God Save The King.
The Salvation Army band did good work during the Christmas season playing on the streets of Bathurst.
On Christmas morning, the sick at the hospital enjoyed the music at six o'clock.
Commandant and Mrs Watkins, who had been in charge of the local corps of the Salvation Army in Bathurst, were farewelled on Sunday, January 5. Their new appointment was to be at Marrickville. They were to be succeeded by staff Captain Shaw from Campsie.
