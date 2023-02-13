HIS men are the hunted and it will be survival of the fittest - that is how Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley views the challenges which await his first XV in season 2023.
As the defending Blowes Cup champions Oxley's aim is naturally to go back-to-back, but it is something the Bulldogs first XV haven't managed to do since 1997-98 and there's a very good reason why.
It's because they have faced quality opposition.
Orange Emus, Cowra, Forbes, Dubbo Kangaroos and Orange City, the sides which will vie for premiership glory alongside Bulldogs this year, have all won titles across the past decade.
While it means any premiership hopeful needs to play consistently strong rugby, that's exactly how Oxley likes it.
"It couldn't be any harder, it's an outstanding competition and I'm hoping the level continues to rise because it's good for the game," he said.
"I've already had a meeting with the boys and said that we're the hunted and if we rest on our laurels and don't lift our performance, we'll be left behind.
"That's the positive nature of the Blowes Cup, that it means something to a lot of people and there's already clubs out there really pushing to bridge the gap.
"Really our focus is on back-to-back, it has been some time since the club has been able to produce two good years in a row.
"But the competition is quite brutal and almost the survival of the fittest, you have to be able to maintain your roster."
The strength of that roster will be tested straight away this season as the Bulldogs side Oxley jointly coaches with Chris Plunkett faces Orange Emus in round one.
Emus was the side that Bulldogs defeated in last season's grand final and while that success came on Bathurst's home soil at Ashwood Park, the round one clash will be in Orange.
"It's always the litmus test, it's always a hard game against Emus and you know where you stand. It was a tough encounter last year and playing at Emus again first round is not necessarily ideal, but we'll accept the draw as the draw is and get on with the season," Oxley said.
"Emus are going to be, I think, the usual benchmark during the year. They were hurting after last year's loss and going to have that real desire to come back.
"They are never out of the grand finals for very long if they ever are."
Though Emus are a proven threat, Oxley knows the men in green aren't the only one.
He very much adheres to the line that there are no easy games in the Blowes Cup.
"Cowra would've been hurting after being minor premiers and not making the grand final last year," he said.
"We've got Dubbo building, Forbes beat Cowra and Bathurst last year and there's absolutely no reason why Forbes can't move forwards as well and contend.
"Orange City was probably some of our hardest fixtures all year last year because of the physicality of their defence."
But just as Oxley anticipates good battles in the season once it commences on April 15, he also has faith in the Bulldogs players who will focus on a title defence.
It won't just be 15 players either. Oxley knows depth is key.
That is why he is happy to see fellow 2022 premiership winning coach Adam Dwyer back at the helm of Bulldogs' second grade side.
"The strength of our second grade side last season, 32 players being used, is the reason why we win competitions, we're a very strong club with a lot of depth," he said.
"That's one of the real aces up our sleeve, Adam Dwyer coming back and coaching second grade. He's got other commitments which may have kept him away, but the player base was really pushing for him to return, so he put his hand up to coach again.
"He was really instrumental in our success last year, they [seconds] only lost one game in Dubbo last year. That was because our numbers in third grade were weak on that day and they played two games.
"Second grade held the club together, they were the glue, and Adam Dwyer was the real force behind that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.