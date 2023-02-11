Police investigations underway after fatal crash

A critical incident investigation is underway following a fatal crash in the state's Central West.
About 2.30pm on Saturday, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a Nissan Navara on the Newell Highway at Forbes.
A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop; however, a short time later the Nissan was involved in a crash with a truck.
The driver died at the scene. He hasn't been formally identified but is believed to be a 49-year-old man.
The truck driver wasn't injured but was taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A critical incident team comprised of officers from Chifley Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to independent review.
