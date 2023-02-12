Western Advocate
How your team fared on day two of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's 12th round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 12 2023
RUGBY UNION (3-174 dec.) defeated BATHURST CITY (102 and 6-216) on first innings

DAY two belonged to Bathurst City, as Redbacks managed to easily avoid outright defeat on the back of a much-improved batting performance, but Rugby Union will ultimately come away with the points.

