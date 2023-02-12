DAY two belonged to Bathurst City, as Redbacks managed to easily avoid outright defeat on the back of a much-improved batting performance, but Rugby Union will ultimately come away with the points.
Rugby passed Bathurst City's total of 102, and declared at 3-174, but on Saturday Redbacks were able to spend a full day out in the middle thanks to patient and watchful batting.
There was an early breakthrough for Rugby as Brad Rayner removed Mick Hutchinson (0) but remaining opener Cohen Schubert (45) and new batter Connor Whale (43) made sure that their opponents would at least have to bat again thanks to a partnership of 86.
Once Schubert fell Campbell Baker continued on in similar fashion as he top scored with 57.
Baker and Whale faced 113 and 108 deliveries respectively in their innings to just about end Rugby's hopes of outright success.
Clint Moxon (21) and Mudtiha Adikari (17 not out from 54 deliveries) helped cap off a much better day two for Redbacks.
Yousuf Qurehsi (3-51 from 16 overs) was the pick of the Rugby bowlers.
Rayner, Flynn Taylor and Brad Glasson picked up the other wickets while Sam Macpherson (0-18 from 11 overs) and Tanvir Singh (0-7 from five) were the most economical.
DAVE Henderson wrote himself into the City Colts history books on Saturday as his club record figures of 9-23 helped his side claim their first outright victory of the season.
Henderson took a wicket with the very first ball of the day, to complete his five-fer and leave the Warriors in peril at 5-52 at Loco Oval, and the Colts paceman didn't let up.
He then picked up the big wicket of Josh Coyte (28) before Henderson's teammate Israel Symmington had Shaun Grenfell trapped in front for four.
From there Henderson cleaned up the tail, with Shaun Kirby (12) the only visiting player to offer resistance.
Warriors were sent back in to bat again and this time it was Matt Stephen (3-26) and David Rogerson (3-27) who did most of the damage with the ball.
Henderson removed Ed Morrish for the second time in the same day to complete his 10-wicket haul for the match.
Shaun Grenfell (76) produced a strong knock at number three to try and stave off the outright loss but he eventually became the last wicket lost by the Warriors.
That left Colts needed 12 for outright victory, which they found three wickets down.
THE finals bid for the defending champions has been rekindled following their outright success against Centrals on Saturday.
Centrals resumed day two at 2-40, having already lost the first innings and still 14 runs short of making the Saints bat again.
Things never got going for Centrals as Connor Slattery (4-34) and Hayden Goodsell (3-12) brought the second Centrals innings to another quick end.
Opener Angus Norton (22) and number nine Darryl Kennewell (21) were the only players to reach the 20s.
Bailey Brien (23) looked to reach the target of 50 in a hurry, hitting six fours and hitting 10 runs in the first over.
Andrew Brown (10), Cooper Brien (8 not out) and Jay Webber (1 not out) helped get the chase done.
DAY two ended exactly the same way as day one, due to no cricket being able to get underway on Saturday.
CYMS weren't able to prepare the covers at Riawena Oval on account of Thursday heavy helping of rain at Orange.
The clubs will take three points each away from the contest.
It's an anticlimactic outcome to the top-of-the-table match it's one that both sides won't be too upset about, as it solidifies their respective spots inside the top two.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.