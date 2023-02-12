DAVE Henderson wrote himself into the City Colts history books on Saturday after his stunning first innings figures of 9-23 helped his side claim an outright victory in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket match against Orange City at Loco Oval.
Henderson produced the greatest single-innings figures in club history as his 13 overs of destructive bowling had the Warriors all out for 80 in their pursuit of Colts' 284.
Colts would make sure that Henderson's magical efforts weren't in vain as they the Warriors all out again for 215, setting themselves up with an easy chase of 13 runs for outright glory.
Henderson's effort betters that of Colts club president Brad Molenkamp who claimed the then-record figures of 9-76 during the 2020-21 Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade season.
It's the second nine wicket haul of Henderson's career, the other coming at representative level.
Henderson didn't have any remarkable secret to share regarding his big haul, but just went into the day focusing on one thing: Make the batter play.
"I think I've been concentrating on that good line and length and bowling at the stumps at more, which forces people to play at the ball, though in saying that there were a couple of bad shots last week
"I got myself into a groove [on day two] and things worked out really well. I said to a couple of the boys that I wasn't planning on giving the ball up from my end, and I was lucky enough to go through them.
"I thought that if I could get my five-fer then I'd be stoked with that and then the rest of the boys can roll through them but I ended up doing the job," he laughed.
The performance couldn't have come at a better time for Colts.
The win propels them over Orange City into sixth on the ladder and has made their finals ambitions a little more realistic with two rounds to go.
"I don't like to do things for personal achievements. If we hadn't gone on to win that game then I would have been for nothing," Henderson said.
"To win the match the way we did, and get an outright, is pretty special stuff.
"It's nice to be able to take wickets towards the business end of the season. At my age I'm a bit of a slow starter when the season begins but then the match fitness comes along by the time the two dayers come along.
"I would say it's one of the better years that I've had for Colts."
Henderson resumed the day with four wickets already to his name and didn't have to wait long for number five.
The signs of a potentially big day for Henderson were there when he had Warriors skipper Ed Morrish out for a golden duck on the first ball of day two.
Number six for Henderson was the big one - Orange City opener Josh Coyte (28), who had survived the Colts bowler's onslaught a week earlier.
Israel Symington picked up the wicket of Shaun Grenfell to end the chances of the full 10-wicket innings sweep for Henderson but he still achieved the next-best result.
Henderson picked up the remaining three wickets of the Orange tail to create history - and all at an economy rate of just 1.76.
The job wasn't over for Colts, who then sent the visitors back in for their second innings and still trailing by 204 runs.
This time it was Matt Stephen (3-26) and Dave Rogerson (3-27) who did the most damage with the ball for Colts.
Henderson picked up the wicket of Morrish (35) for the second time in the day to complete his 10 wicket haul for the match.
Thanks to a couple of strong contributions, most notably from Shaun Grenfell (76), Warriors reached 215 and did enough to make Colts bat again.
Colts chased down the target of 13, losing three wickets along way.
