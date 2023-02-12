JENNA Gallagher gave herself a great preparation for her upcoming NSW State Track Championships with a pair of gold medal performances at the recent ACT edition.
Gallagher, in her first season of under 15s track racing, won a great battle for the endurance gold medal thank to her victories in the elimination and scratch races plus a runner-up finish in the points race.
The Bathurst rider returned the next day and repeated her gold medal effort by claiming the sprint victory, on the back of first-place finishes in the time trial, keirin and a second place in the 200m flying lap.
Gallagher said it was a great confidence builder ahead of the NSW edition this coming weekend.
"It was really good, the racing was good and it felt great to get those medals," she said.
"I went down there just practicing my times for a couple of events. In my 500m I did a 40-second time, which was a qualifying time for state, so if I can do that on the outdoor track then I'm hoping I can improve on that on an indoor track.
"I'm putting in a fair bit of practice, about four rides a week. I've also started doing some gym stuff and I'm feeling pretty good at the moment."
Gallagher's mother, Toireasa, said it was exciting to see Jenna successfully carrying out her goals at the event.
"On both days it came down to the last event to determine the winner. Lexi, who she raced against is her biggest rival in NSW, and this was a big strategy test for her, to try some things out against her ahead of this weekend," she said.
"We're taking everything as it comes because it's her first year of under 15s racing, and it's just so different in dynamics to all the other junior racing she's done.
"She's shown great growth and I was really proud of her efforts on the weekend. She's had other coaches talking to her, listening to them, and taking strategies on board.
"She's been making the most of all that information coming at her."
It continues what's been a big season of road and track racing for the Bathurst rider, who won the 2022 under 13s Northwave Junior Road Series.
As for which discipline is her favourite?
"I enjoy the road because it's pretty fun, but I like the track because there's no hills," she said.
Gallagher will be one of several Bathurst riders heading off to Dunc Gray Velodrome this week for the NSW State Track Championships.
