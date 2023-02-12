OVER the weekend we saw a closely contested A-League men's battle between Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers, but on Sunday afternoon there was another great derby between two teams sporting sky blue and red and black.
West Canberra and Belconnen's Proctor Park Challenge under 17s grand final came down to a penalty shoot out after the two clubs were locked at 1-all after 34 minutes of regulation and five minutes of extra time.
But unlike that A-League game it was the team wearing the red and black - West Canberra - who came out on top.
Belconnen got in front after five minutes when they completed an attack down the left wing, and continued to hold a slight possession advantage throughout the opening term.
West Canberra were able to hit back five minutes into the second half and enjoyed more time on the ball.
Both clubs were unfortunate not to add to their total, with Belconnen having a goal ruled offside and West Canberra striking the woodwork.
But having recovered from an early 1-0 deficit the West Canberra Wanderers eventually prevailed 5-3 in the shoot out to win the battle between the two Australian Capital Territory-based clubs.
Wanderers coach Mark Host said the Proctor Park Challenge always makes for great pre-season fitness test for his side.
"Those girls fought hard after six games, in this sun, and it ended up being a pretty even game, which the scoreboard shows," he said.
"There's a whole heap of girls in that team who are pretty tired, but winning gives them a whole lot of energy.
"Seeing it come down to a penalty shoot out is never a good thing for the coaches. It's an unfair way to win or lose but it had to be done. I feel for the opposition.
"I think the whole point of this tour is to get the girls to gel and come together. They've come together from 15s and 17s to play together in 17s, so this is a real team exercise - it's not just about coming here to play. This is great tournament for them."
Best said it was great to also see the decider come down to a battle between two clubs where many players knew one another.
"It ended up being a derby in the final. In the years we've come before we probably haven't come up against many other Canberra teams," he said.
"There are a few out there who know each other, and there would be a couple who have played in the Olympic squad together. It's a very tight group in Canberra."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.