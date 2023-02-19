A GROUP of around 30 Bathurst residents have been up at the break of dawn every Saturday morning as part of the Run4Pepper initiative.
The group started off as a few work mates going for a jog to work on their physical and mental health, but it wasn't long before word spread and the group grew.
The Run4Pepper crew meet at a set location every Saturday morning, and begin running at 6am.
They run for 30 minutes, at their own pace, before grabbing a coffee and catching up.
The group will also be raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, with any businesses or people interested in supporting the cause encouraged to donate.
A Western Advocate representative attended the morning jog and snapped some photos.
