PROCTOR PARK and Police Paddock were packed to the rafters on the weekend, as a record number of teams descended on Bathurst for the 2023 Proctor Park Challenge.
A total of 121 contested the girls pre-season carnival, held over the course of Saturday and Sunday, up from the record of 97 set the previous year.
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said the competition provided an excellent platform for teams to hone their skills before the start of their seasons.
"The Proctor Park Challenge is usually the last major hit out for the vast majority of the competing teams," he said.
"We were treated to some excellent football across the weekend and who knows, we may have seen a future Matilda in action.
READ MORE:
"Our finals were keenly contested and we want to congratulate all our winners."
Bragging rights went to Sutherland Shire FA in the under 12s, APIA Leichhardt in the under 14s, Blacktown Spartans in both the under 15s and under 16s, and West Canberra Wanderers in the under 17s.
Bathurst's own Poppy Channing featured in the victorious Spartans under 16s team.
Bathurst was represented by a team in the under 12s, under 14s and under 15s, with the under 14s picking up a 1-0 win against Turramurra/Kissing Point and the under 12s claimed a 2-1 win against Northbridge FC.
To accommodate for the record amount of teams, games kicked-off as early as 7.10am on Saturday morning and as late as 7.50pm that evening.
Action got back underway once again at 7.10am on Sunday morning, with the last final commencing at 5.50pm that afternoon.
"We were pleased to welcome a record amount of teams," Scott said.
"This is a testament to the competition's strength and popularity across NSW and the ACT and we expect the competition will continue to grow in the coming years.
"We would like to thank our competing teams and families for visiting Bathurst this weekend," Scott said.
"We would also like to say a big thank you to all our volunteers, those on the Bathurst District Football committee and the local clubs that helped us out across the course of the weekend including Eglinton, Macquarie United and Bathurst City Red Tops."
Football NSW's Regional Development Manager Andrew Fearnley said this was a great opportunity for clubs to test their strengths just before the season's kicking off in NSW.
"The clubs played teams they wouldn't normally play which allows a good experience.
"It was positive to see the continued growth in female football in terms of both the quality of team play, individuals and in popularity.
"This was a huge effort from all at Football NSW including the referee attendance, and both Bathurst District Football and Bathurst Regional Council as I am sure this will only grow in 2024."
The weekend also brought a coaching element to the tournament as Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney attended and took part in hosting a talent ID workshop alongside Fearnley.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.