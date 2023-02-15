Man slides down a slippery slope after he was caught in a toilet stall with cocaine

A MAN'S snowboarding trip led him down an eventual slippery slope after he was caught by police in a bathroom stall during a concert with cocaine.
Timothy George Asimus, 25, of Rockley Road, Perthville, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they were conducting a 'high visibility' patrol of The Station Resort in Jindabyne about 10pm on July 24 last year in relation to the Ministry of Sound concert, court papers said.
As they looked through stalls in the men's bathroom, police said they saw another man - the co-accused - with Asimus holding a small plastic bag with a white powdery substance.
Police knocked and kicked the stall door open before officers took a hold of Asimus and the co-accused and placed them under arrest. During this, the co-accused dropped the bag, which was secured by police.
The co-accused told police he found the package in the stall and was going to 'snort' it with Asimus by using a $20 note he had in his wallet.
The men were given a move on direction as police returned to Jindabyne Police Station, where they weighed the bag, which came to 0.09 grams.
The item was placed in a drug bag and tested on October 12 last year, which confirmed the substance as cocaine.
Asimus' solicitor, Shane Cunningham told the court during sentencing his client had been away for a week on a snowboarding trip a few weeks after a relationship break down, and went to a concert.
"He was invited to the bathroom when the co-accused produced a bag. He [Asimus] was ambivalent about whether he would use it or not, but he was certainly considering it ... though he did not," Mr Cunningham said.
"It's completely out of character."
Magistrate Hiatt spoke of the prevalence these offences have in the court system, and gave little weight to a conviction having international travel ramifications for Asimus, saying he was well aware of the "great jeopardy" he had placed himself in.
"These offences are the scourge of society at the moment. The court and community are sick and tired of seeing people, particularly young people, come before the court for possessing drugs," Magistrate Hiatt said.
"You made a clear conscious decision to hold a drug, so you get the ramifications. I can only imagine the shame your mother is feeling."
Asimus was convicted on the charge and fined $300.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.