Woman 'ashamed' after she got into a fight and had to be pepper sprayed twice by police

AN ALCOHOL-FUELED brawl in the middle of a street, and in front of police, has landed a woman before court for the first time.
Leslye Lynette Carberry, 27, of Greville Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 to one count of affray.
According to court documents, Carberry was with a group of people drinking alcohol during the night of October 21 last year at a Rocket Street unit until the early hours of the following morning.
Police said they were called to the park opposite the unit complex about 6.30am on Sunday morning where two people were yelling.
As they were speaking with and removing those involved from the location, Carberry pulled up in a black SUV and started yelling at a co-accused.
The court heard police went to approach Carberry but before they got there, she got into a physical fight with the co-accused on the road.
Police said they pepper sprayed Carberry and the other woman with a two second burst, but it had no effect.
Police did another spray before they took Carberry to the ground. At this time there was no less than 20 people surrounding the situation, who were swearing at police and each other.
Police said they arrested Carberry and took her to Bathurst Police Station where she was treated for capsicum spray by NSW Ambulance.
During sentencing, Carberry's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed told the court his client got involved in the fight at "quite a late stage" and said her offending was "well below mid-range".
"She's ashamed, she's never been to court and has been of good character," he said.
Magistrate G Haitt noted Carberry is a single mother and explained "the victims [of this conduct] are the community".
"You've got a long life to live, don't throw it away because of alcohol and wanting to get into fights," Magistrate Haitt said.
Carberry was placed on an 18-month conditional release order without conviction.
