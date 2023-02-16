Western Advocate
Court

Leslye Lynette Carberry, 27, placed on a conditional release order after pleading guilty to affray in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 16 2023
Woman 'ashamed' after she got into a fight and had to be pepper sprayed twice by police

AN ALCOHOL-FUELED brawl in the middle of a street, and in front of police, has landed a woman before court for the first time.

