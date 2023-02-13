Five things we learned from day two of BOIDC's 12th round

TWO rounds to go, lots to play for.
A couple of outright victories have reshaped the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket ladder and given us some fascinating talking points.
Here's the big news to come out of round 12...
SUFFERING two outright losses but picking up an outright win inside the same season?
Welcome to City Colts cricket!
It's a rough and wild experience to be a part of but you're always going to get a taste of everything when watching this club go about things.
On paper Colts have a team capable of beating anyone when it all comes together, and it's equally capable of self combusting in impressive style.
It's led to the classic alliterative 'Colts collapse' phrase, which is something that is said so often that at this point it may as well have a trademark symbol attached to the end of it.
The team managed to avoid such an outcome on Saturday when they accounted for Orange City in a much-needed outright success at Loco Oval.
Dave Henderson's nine wicket haul followed up Dan Casey's century a weekend earlier to take Colts to victory.
It's hard to believe it's the same team who were wiped off the park by ORC back in round six and also beaten outright by Orange CYMS just one round ago.
That initial outright loss spurred Colts on to a three-game win streak.
Will the defeat to CYMS do the same?
TWO rounds to go and still seven teams alive in the race for finals.
You couldn't have wished for a much more exciting scrap for the top four spots.
Assuming that the points will be split from the washed-out CYMS and ORC game, they will respectively move to 69 and 62 points at the top of the table.
From there Cavaliers' bye this round takes them to 55 points and then it's a furious race for the remaining position between St Pat's Old Boys (50), Rugby Union (50), City Colts (44) and Orange City (41).
The Saints' and Colts' outright victories have propelled them both right back into the finals conversation.
We shouldn't just be talking about fourth place here, either.
There's no doubt at all that the Saints and Rugby, in particular, have their sights still set firmly on a top two finish if things don't go to plan for both ORC and Cavaliers.
Orange City need an outright win over Orange CYMS next round to realistically stay in the hunt, as they have a last round bye to contend with.
THE toughest thing about having the bye next round for St Pat's Old Boys is that it's a week that Cooper Brien doesn't get to play cricket.
Brien has been stockpiling headlines like they're on a clearance sale, having notched up another BOIDC century this round, but he won't be making any more for the next fortnight.
It will be a nervous wait for the in-form batter and his Saints side as they hope things fall in their favour during the penultimate round while they watch on from the boundaries.
Saints looked very calm and collected on their way to an outright win over Centrals on Saturday, although they don't get a chance to build on that this Saturday.
The Saints will hope ORC and Bathurst City can do them some favours against Rugby and Colts respectively next round.
SATURDAY'S second day of play was evidence that Bathurst City are not just capable, but motivated, to play spoiler for teams in the race for finals.
The team might be officially out of the hunt for finals but their next opponents, City Colts and Orange CYMS, should be prepared for a Redbacks side playing with nothing to lose.
Redbacks went down in their first innings against Rugby Union this round but didn't let their opponents get close to an outright win thanks to a determined day two effort from the bat.
The Colts-Redbacks game next round is a big trap game for Colts.
One team (who have been the most inconsistent side in the competition) has everything to play for while their old rival goes in with not an ounce of pressure on their shoulders.
And Redbacks would love a win over an old rival.
That rivalry isn't quite what it was from the 2010s but the two clubs certainly value a win over each other highly.
The Redbacks have the chance to mess up things for CYMS.
It would take a lot for that to happen but stranger things have happened.
REMEMBER at the start of the season when we were wondering if there was ever going to be a time where we'd get a full weekend of uninterrupted cricket going?
The rain hardly relented across the first three weekends of the BOIDC campaign and it looked like it was going to be another one of 'those' seasons again.
However, since those interrupted rounds we've had the pleasure of enjoying plenty of cricket with little to no threat of rain.
That changed on Thursday when the heavens opened up and briefly, but heavily, belted the region.
The worst part of it was that it led to the top-of-the-table game between Orange CYMS and ORC being left incomplete.
CYMS had to opportunity to put one hand on the minor premiership when they were set to defend their strong week one total of 8-328.
The Orange club weren't able to get the covers on the ground and it's led to the team splitting the points.
It would have been nice to see how the Tigers handled a high pressure chase, especially after suffering a loss to Cavaliers the round before.
With teams still well within reach of knocking them out of the top two it would have been one of the most intriguing chases of the season so far.
It wasn't to be.
